FDI heading for tough times as major energy-related projects near completion
- The Devoll hydropower plant and TAP have been the main sources of FDI in Albania in the past couple of years following the mid-2014 slump in commodity prices paralyzing investment in the key oil and mining sectors and considerably affecting the country’s poorly diversified exports. With no new major investments in sight, the pickup in commodity prices and an ambitious €1 billion public-private partnership investment program the ruling Socialists have announced ahead of the elections could provide an anchor for the post-2020 period
By Ervin Lisaku TIRANA, Feb. 7 – Albania’s foreign direct investment is set to register a considerable boost in the next few years boosted by some major energy-related projects and