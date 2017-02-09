Economy experts skeptical over billion euro PPP initiative
Story Highlights
- "In the context of Albania's situation with its economy, public finances, institutional weaknesses and widespread corruption among public officials, the use of this financial 'innovation' would make matters worse for the country's economy and households," says Selami Xhepa
TIRANA, Feb. 8 – Economy experts are skeptical over the ruling Socialists’ pre-electoral initiative of injecting 1 billion euros in key sectors through public-private partnerships, warning the project risks creating