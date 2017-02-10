UN vote sparks row between president, foreign minister
Story Highlights
- Albania’s vote on a UN resolution to launch negotiations on a new treaty banning nuclear weapons has sparked a new institutional clash between the President’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the UN meeting held on Dec. 23, 2016, Albania voted against the United States and France – key other NATO allies.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 6 – Albania’s vote on a UN resolution to launch negotiations on a new treaty banning nuclear weapons has sparked a new institutional clash between the President’s Office