Ousted minister says gov’t investment proposal aims to recycle dirty money
Story Highlights
- “The $1 billion project announced by Rama involves money laundering! Earnings from drugs cultivation and trafficking amount to 1 billion euros and the best way to enjoy profits is to invest the money. Investment in government projects is the safest way," ousted Justice Minister Ylli Manjani has said
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 6 – Ylli Manjani, who was recently sacked from his position as justice minister, said this week Prime Minister Edi Rama is planning to recycle ill-gained funds through