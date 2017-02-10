Gov’t aims to spend 9.5 million euros on police uniforms
- Official records show that the exact number of state police officers is 11,000 which means that the uniform and suits of each officer will cost 857 euros. Ministry officials said officers will get a three-year supply
TIRANA, Feb. 6 – The Ministry of Interior Affairs has released another multimillion tender for fashionable police uniforms, insignia, footwear and accessories. The service will cost the government about 9.5