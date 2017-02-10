Editorial: For those who are eager to implement the justice reform: persevere
- There is a vital and delicate balance that should be obtained and preserved when it comes to setting roles of internal and external actors in this process. Yes the reform needs to be locally owned and responsibly managed by Albanian state institutions and Albanian people. The law indicates clearly that international actors are placed in observing, advising and monitoring roles. It is unreasonable to expect that others will do and keep doing a job that needs to become the norm for all years to come and which is crucial in order to take further steps towards EU accession.
There is nothing easy about the justice reform in Albania. The approval of the constitutional changes in the parliament as well as that of the related laws was not easy.