Uncertainties over upcoming June elections pose threats to economy, EU report warns
- The warning comes as the run-up to general elections has always been accompanied by threats to public finances in Albania in the past 25 years of transition with incumbent governments sharply increasing public investments and putting at risk budget deficit and public debt targets, apparently to gain an electoral advantage. The European Commission expects the Albanian economy to slightly pick up to 3.5 percent and 3.6 percent respectively for 2017 and 2018 in forecasts which are 0.3 to 0.6 lower compared to the Albanian government's more optimistic forecasts
TIRANA, Feb. 14 – Increased uncertainties over the upcoming June 2017 elections, a longer than expected credit recovery and the conclusion of a three-year deal with the International Monetary Fund