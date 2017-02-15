Smuggler convicted in 2004 drowning of 28 migrants extradited

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 15, 2017 13:01

Story Highlights

  • The boat, with which they were being trafficked, capsized in Albanian territorial waters and 28 people died, with seven bodies never found. After the event, Tafili left Albania and has been wanted by Interpol for more than 10 years.

TIRANA, Feb. 15 – One of the smugglers responsible for the drowning of a group of Albanian undocumented migrants on Jan. 9, 2004 was extradited from Italy to Albania, where

