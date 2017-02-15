Constitutional Court dismisses objections of judges’ union against vetting law
Story Highlights
- The Constitutional Court ruling paves the way for the implementation of the background checks on around 800 judges and prosecutors for their professional proficiency, moral integrity and independence from the influence of the organized crime, corruption and political power.
TIRANA, Feb. 15 – Albania’s Constitutional Court has turned down an appeal filed by the Union of Judges against the bill on transitional qualification assessment of the judges and prosecutors