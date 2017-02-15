Albania loses ground in global economic freedom index
Story Highlights
- "Albania continues on a path of gradual economic recovery, confronting challenging external conditions, but more reform is needed to ensure the growth of economic freedom and encourage vibrant economic development," according to a report published by Heritage Foundation, one of the top think tanks in the U.S.
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 15 – Albania lost six places to rank 65th among 180 world economies in the 2017 Index of Economic Freedom, maintaining its rating as a moderately free economy,