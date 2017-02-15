News analysis: Already in campaign mode, political leaders pin hopes on public spending promises, tax cuts
Story Highlights
- Albanian politicians have made a habit of fighting their official and unofficial campaigns on infrastructure, education, health and economy, but history has shown that the incumbents have the upper hand on electioneering with public funds.
TIRANA, Feb. 16 – The electoral campaign period officially starts one month ahead of the June 18 parliamentary elections, but most political leaders are already on the campaign trail with