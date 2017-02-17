Albania launches e-inspections

TIRANA, Feb. 16 – Albania has launched e-inspections into businesses in a bid to increase transparency, reduce corruption and improve the climate of doing business in the country.

Chief inspector Shkelqim Hajdari says the innovation will bring more transparency among inspection teams and enterprises.

In an earlier interview with the VoA in the local Albanian service, Hajdari said Albania faces a number of problems in meeting standards in the food, construction, water and mining sectors.

Back in 2011, Albania cut the number of inspectorates from 36 to 11 in an effort to increase efficiency and cut costs for businesses. The country currently has eight inspectorates and some 1,500 inspectors in the labour, food, health, mining, education, metrology and environment sectors.

Albania’s general tax administration has also recently made available a hotline to assist businesses with tax related enquiries. Starting Feb. 1, businesses can phone 0800 00 02 to get information of electronic filing, tax legislation and services offered by the tax administration.

Relations with tax authorities are considered problematic by more than a third of businesses in Albania, according to a survey by the American Chamber of Commerce.