More Italian youngsters, pensioners turn to Albania for a living
Story Highlights
- With a youth unemployment rate of 40 percent and minimum pensions not enough to make ends meet, more and more Italians youngsters and pensioners are discovering Albania as a land of hope and low cost In a recent article, Italy’s La Repubblica dubbed Tirana as the “Las Vegas of Call Centers.”
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 15 – It is now the Italians who are looking for a job in Albania, Italian media have noted in the past few years as the neighbouring country’s