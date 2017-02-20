Eurostat: Albania, one of Europe’s least dependents on fossil fuel imports
Story Highlights
- The rapid development of the country's oil industry in the past decade has turned Albania into one of Europe's top three least dependent countries on imports of fossil fuels, according to a report published by Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office. With an import dependency rate on fossil fuels at 11 percent in 2015, Albania lagged behind only Norway and Denmark, two of Europe's largest oil producers. A decade earlier, just before the first concession oil exploration and production contracts were signed in 2005, Albania had an import dependency rate of 73 percent
