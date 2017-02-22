News analysis: Head of delegation bias hurting EU’s credibility among Albanians, opposition warns
Story Highlights
- As the country seems to head into another political crisis, the lack of trust the opposition has in EU's delegation to Tirana could undermine EU's credibility and power of influence to resolve future crisis.
TIRANA, Feb. 22 – When Knut Fleckenstein, the European Parliament’s standing rapporteur on Albania, met with Lulzim Basha, Albania’s opposition leader, this week, there was one person the opposition did