Companies improve finances as access to tap water drops

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 22, 2017 13:56

Companies improve finances as access to tap water drops

Story Highlights

  • The level of losses at 67 percent shows that the majority of water produced is lost and as a result not generating income and increasing water supply costs, remaining the main concern in the past few years. More than a third of consumers are still charged fixed rate bills due to not being equipped with water meters

Related Articles

TIRANA, Feb. 22 – The coverage of population with water supply and the average duration of tap water slightly deteriorated in 2016 when only about 79 percent of the population

Tirana Times
By Tirana Times February 22, 2017 13:56

Free-to-read articles

Read More