Companies improve finances as access to tap water drops
Story Highlights
- The level of losses at 67 percent shows that the majority of water produced is lost and as a result not generating income and increasing water supply costs, remaining the main concern in the past few years. More than a third of consumers are still charged fixed rate bills due to not being equipped with water meters
Related Articles
TIRANA, Feb. 22 – The coverage of population with water supply and the average duration of tap water slightly deteriorated in 2016 when only about 79 percent of the population