€660 mln set to be pardoned under pre-electoral tax amnesty

By Tirana Times February 22, 2017 17:33

€660 mln set to be pardoned under pre-electoral tax amnesty

  • As the country prepares for next June's general elections and the opposition Democrats have launched an indefinite protest over free and fair elections, the ruling Socialist Party-led government has reconfirmed a tax amnesty that pardons some 91 billion (€666 million) in accumulated taxes for both businesses and households and approved a 3 percent hike for more than 600,000 pensioners. The IMF and several business representatives have been skeptical of the amnesties, especially during pre-election periods because of creating a culture of impunity among businesses that avoid paying taxes and damaging fair businesses

