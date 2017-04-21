Socialist Party hires services of lobbying firm with ties to Donald Trump

  • The Socialist Party of Albania has hired Ballard Partners, a Florida-based firm with ties to U.S. President Donald Trump for “advising, counseling, and assisting the foreign principal in communications with US government officials” aiming to increase bilateral relations with the United States and to boost its profile in America.

TIRANA, April 17 – The Socialist Party of Albania has hired Ballard Partners, a Florida-based firm with ties to U.S. President Donald Trump for “advising, counseling, and assisting the foreign

