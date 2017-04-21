Justice reform: Parliament approves members of two ad-hoc commissions
- arliament of Albania approved Tuesday evening the members of the two ad hoc committees that will select the members of the vetting institutions that will scan 800 judges and prosecutors as part of the judicial reform adopted in July 2016, considered key to Albania’s EU membership. The names proposed by the members of the ruling majority received the approval by 82 lawmakers present in the session while the opposition boycotted the vote.
TIRANA, April 18 – Parliament of Albania approved Tuesday evening the members of the two ad hoc committees that will select the members of the vetting institutions that will scan