Failing to understand Albanian reality
Story Highlights
- Germany's foreign minister statements this week show more than the failure of the opposition or the success of the government to pitch their cases to the international community. They show a clear lack of understanding of Albanian realities by key European leaders.
Related Articles
By Vaske Papa Visiting Albania this week, Germany’s foreign minister said: “In my country, and in Europe, it is absurd to boycott parliament.” This is one of those statements that