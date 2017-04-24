Albanian-led consortium gets contraversial €100 mln PPP to offer lab services to public hospitals
- An Albanian-led consortium comprising French and Dutch partners has been announced the winner of a public-private partnership to provide laboratory services in the country's main hospitals in a new concession that is expected to cost taxpayers about Euro 100 million over the next decade, according to an announcement made on this week’s bulletin of the Public Procurement Agency. The announcement of the winner comes following a February 15 tender, few months ahead of the upcoming June 18 general elections and is the fourth controversial PPP the Albanian government has awarded in in the past couple of years in the public health sector, perceived as one of the country's most corrupt.
