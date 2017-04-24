Serbia interconnector dispute: Albania, Kosovo lose millions of euros
Story Highlights
- A Kosovo-Serbia dispute over the ownership of transmission assets in Kosovo territory has been holding back a newly built 400 kV interconnection line between Albania and Kosovo for about a year, with negative effects on plans to create a common regional market and missed earning in both countries. The Euro 70 million German-funded interconnector was sensationally inaugurated in mid-2016 by the Albanian and Kosovo prime ministers who announced plans to set up a joint energy market and a power exchange helping Kosovo’s lignite-fired power plants and Albania’s hydro-dependent electricity system exchange electricity during their peak production levels, reducing dependency on costly imports
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 24 – A Kosovo-Serbia dispute over the ownership of transmission assets in Kosovo territory has been holding back a newly built 400 kV interconnection line between Albania and