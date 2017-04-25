Domestic oil production, refining industries suffer
- Domestic oil production dropped for the second year in a row following the mid-2014 slump in international oil prices, freezing new investment and employment and with a negative impact on the country's poorly diversified exports. Data published by the energy ministry shows domestic oil production, overwhelmingly dominated by foreign companies operating under concession contracts, was down by 18 percent to slightly above 1 million metric tons, equal to about 7.3 million barrels of oil for the whole of 2016.
