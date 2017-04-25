Chief prosecutor, interior minister trade accusations over destruction of evidence
- Last week, Chief Prosecutor Llalla raised the alarm over the massive cultivation of marijuana in Albanian territory and accused law enforcement agencies of sluggish operations in identifying drug cultivators.
TIRANA, April 24- Chief Prosecutor Adriatik Llalla has recently expressed concern over the absence of prosecutors during the confiscation and destruction of narcotic plants and bags by the police. “There