South Italy-based Arberesh community seeks Albania’s help for UNESCO protection bid
Story Highlights
- More than fifty representatives of the Albanian Arberesh community in southern Italy have toured Albania for three days displaying traditional costumes, dances and songs which they have preserved for more than five centuries since the Skanderbeg era when they fled the country following the Ottoman occupation. The manifestation comes as they lobby to get UNESCO protection as intangible cultural heritage for their Arberesh community of about 90,000 speakers on the 550th anniversary of the last victorious battle of Skanderbeg against the Ottomans. For more than five centuries, the Arberesh community has been celebrating April 24 with a so-called "Victory Dance" in remembrance of the last victory of the Albanian army led by national hero Skanderbeg against the Ottomans. The tradition marks the April 24, 1467 victory in Kruja after a prolonged siege by the Ottoman army.
