Albanian-Spanish joint venture to invest €90 mln in new tourist resort
Story Highlights
- One of Albania's biggest construction companies has teamed up with a Spanish hotel chain to build one of the country's biggest tourist resorts that is expected to trigger about Euro 90 million in investment and create some 500 jobs. The resort is being built on a 35 hectare area at the Lalzit Bay, only about 30 km from Tirana and the country's sole international airport
