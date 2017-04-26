Eurostat: Only 2 out of 100 Albanians granted asylum in EU

  • Only two out of 100 Albanians who applied for asylum in EU member countries during the past couple of years have been granted protection under a final decision, according to data published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. EU member countries, mainly the UK, France and Germany granted asylum status to some 1,780 Albanians in 2015 and 2016 out of a total applications of about 95,000

