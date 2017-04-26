Central bank warns of legal risks related to increase in lending abroad
Story Highlights
- "Mainly awarded in the past few years and relatively new, this kind of credit contains some specifics related to the ability of these banks to properly evaluate the risk of borrowers operating under foreign jurisdiction and that's why its quality assessment requires continuous attention and monitoring," says the central bank.
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 26 – Credit to businesses showed signs of recovery in 2016 but that was mainly attributed to lending to businesses abroad, placing the banking system at risk of