Albania fined €92,000 for fan incident in Italy qualifier

TIRANA, April 27 – The world football’s governing body, FIFA, has handed Albania a CHF 100,000 (€92,000) fine over unsporting conduct in last March’s World Cup qualifier with Italy, in what is considered light punishment for the national side which also risked playing one or two matches behind closed doors.

“Albania has been fined CHF 100,000 for a series of incidents during the match Italy vs Albania, including the use of pyrotechnics by the Albania fans which led to the suspension of the match for several minutes. Italy has been fined CHF 15,000 for incidents that occurred during the same match,” said FIFA’s disciplinary committee.

Albania had also been fined by FIFA in three previous World Cup qualifiers for fan incidents.

Last March’s away qualifier in Palermo was suspended for several minutes as a group of Albanian fans threw flares on the pitch as Albania was down 2-0.

Albania suffered its third consecutive World Cup qualifier defeat against Italy, having previously lost to Spain and Israel.

The Italy qualifier was seen as the last chance for Albania to remain in race for a top two finish and a possible play-off opportunity for Russia 2018, although mathematically Albania can still make it if they win all five remaining games.

Having played all five first round matches, Albania now see themselves rank fourth with only six points, trailing leaders Spain and Italy by seven points and lagging behind three points third-placed Israel, who now remain Albania’s sole rival in their fight for a third place in group G of the World Cup qualifiers.

The Albanian national side will travel to Israel on June 11 and play home to modest Liechtenstein on Sept. 2 before facing Macedonia three days later. The Red & Blacks will conclude their qualification campaign in October 2017 with two tough fixtures against former world champions Spain and Italy.