McAllister: Political leaders must overcome crisis

TIRANA, April 26 – The Chairman of the European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee David McAllister (EPP) took to social media to urged political leaders in Albania to overcome the crisis that is endangering the upcoming country’s parliamentary elections scheduled for June 18.

McAllister said that regardless of some hopeful progress made in the EU-mediated talks between political parties in Albania, the ruling majority and opposition have failed to reach any consensus.

“There was hopeful progress in some areas. But there was no consensus on the essential question of the date of election and the possible formation of a technical transitional government,” McAllister said. “It is time for political parties to overcome the impasse.”

According to him, parties should work together to overcome the political impasse because country faces a serious crisis that threatens parliamentary elections.

McAllister and his fellow MEP Knut Fleckenstein visited Tirana earlier this week in an attempt to solve the political crisis in Albania fueled by the opposition’s decision to boycott the parliament and elections.

The failed attempt is casting doubt on the country’s ability to emerge from more than two months of political turmoil.