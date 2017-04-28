EU officials, experts: Nationalist rhetoric could be perceived as blackmail
Story Highlights
- “The recent rhetoric of Hashim Thaçi and Edi Rama although alarming, is the result of convincing the Western Balkans in our irreplaceable role in solving problems, and then leaving the region to cope with them alone,” Lajcak says
Related Articles
TIRANA, April 26 – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia Miroslav Lajcak said Wednesday that the harsh rhetoric that has emerged in Western Balkan countries recently can only postpone problems