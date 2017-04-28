Editorial: Why did the European negotiators fail to resolve the political gridlock in Tirana?
Story Highlights
- International actors and various diplomats have tried consistently during this time to serve as mediators, or at least dialogue facilitators, but things have remained stagnant. The same can be said for the high level visit of European ministers and European party representatives which have again not succeeded to turn parties around from their polarized positions. In fact this reality indicates a significant departure from previous situations when the role of the international community has been decisive in reaching solutions to political crisis. For example the last time when the Socialist Party, then in opposition, was staging a similar protest, a sort of resolving agreement was reached in a famous dinner in the ‘Crocodile’ restaurant which then became in a funny way famous for all Albanians.
The visit of the two representatives of the European Parliament, David McAllister and Knut Fleckenstein in Tirana on Tuesday came among high expectations that they were bringing along a much-sought