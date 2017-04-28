Public investments increase ahead of elections
Story Highlights
- Public investments rose by an annual 30 percent to 9.5 billion lek (€70 mln) in the first quarter of this year, in line with the government target which has envisaged a 31 percent hike in public investment spending for 2017 after a tight spending policy applied in 2016 in a bid to bring public debt down to 71 percent of the GDP
TIRANA, April 27 – Public investment registered a sharp increase in the first quarter of this year ahead of the scheduled June 18 elections, following a traditional trend in electoral