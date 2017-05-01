Albania’s most successful club faces relegation threat

TIRANA, May 1 – With no win in the past 14 matches, Albania’s historically most successful club, Tirana, are facing one of the most difficult seasons in their 100 years of existence as the only Albanian club not to have been relegated from the top league.

Albania’s record 24-times Superliga winners were beaten last weekend in a derby by their arch rivals Partizani for the second time this season, further complicating their position, just off the relegation zone.

With five other games to go, Tirana rank 8th in the 10-team Albanian Superliga, on par with Flamurtari and only 3 points ahead of second bottom Laçi.

The “White and Blues” now face a do-or-die fixture with Flamurtari next Saturday, May 6, to escape the relegation nightmare.

Tirana, who dominated Albanian football until 2009 when they last won a championship, have been facing financial problems this season with the world’s football governing body, FIFA, banning the Albanian club from the winter transfer window in punishment for debts to players.

The tough situation the team has been through this season and a decision by the club’s owners to allow arch rivals Partizani play their home matches at Tirana’s stadium, has also irritated “Tirona Fanatics,” the club’s strongest supporters, who have been boycotting the club’s matches since last March.

Protesting after the defeat with Partizani last weekend, ‘Tirona Fanatics’ fans called on Tirana President Refik Halili to step down, gathered in front of his house.

Halili, a traditional sponsor of Tirana, is the owner of a 66 percent stake in Tirana, the rest being owned by the municipality of Tirana.

The Albanian Cup final with six-time consecutive reigning Superliga champions Skenderbeu at the end of May is the only consolation to Tirana fans this season when their arch rivals Partizani seem on track for a comeback.

Partizani, who have been trophyless since the early 1990s, will host Kukes on Friday, May 6, in an apparent title decider as the two teams are on par with north-eastern-based Kukes seeking their first title, holding an advantage on better goal difference as they remain unbeaten for this season.