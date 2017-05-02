Harvard University: Poor production knowhow holds back Albania’s growth

  • "Albania faces a unique knowhow constraint that is deeply rooted in its closed-off past, and the limited diversification that has taken place in the private sector, can in nearly all cases, be linked to distinct inflows of knowhow," says a recently published report by the Center for International Development at Harvard University (CID) - Harvard's primary center for research on sustainable international development

TIRANA, May 2 – Lack of productive knowhow has been identified as the key constraint holding back economic growth in Albania over the past quarter century during the country’s transition

