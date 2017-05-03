BoA: Protracted political tension to reduce growth forecast
Story Highlights
- "In case of protracted political tension, of course there would be a downward revision of economic growth. The Bank of Albania made its macroeconomic forecast calculations considering the fact that this is an electoral year. We will monitor further developments, but in principle if there is protracted political tension, of course this would not help and affect investments and initiatives and mainly consumer confidence and confidence in investments that have already been carried out," says central bank governor Gent Sejko
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 3 – Albania’s central bank says the political deadlock in the run-up to the June 17 general elections has not had any major impact on the country’s economy