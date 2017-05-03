Mobile operators’ income struggles to increase amid competition by smartphone apps
Story Highlights
- Albania's mobile operators struggled to significantly increase their income for the fourth year in a row amid tougher competition leading to lower rates and increasing use of smartphone apps replacing traditional call and text message services. Mobile operators’ revenue slightly rose by 2.4 percent to 33.9 billion lek (€248 million) in 2016 after hitting a decade-low in 2014, according to a report by the electronic communications regulator, AKEP.
