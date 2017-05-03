Albania cancels multimillion Fier, Vlora bypass contracts with Italian company
- The Albanian government has terminated contracts worth €75 mln with Italy's Serenissima company which had been contracted to build two major bypasses in southern Albania after the Italian contractor abandoned works for several months, apparently due to debts to Albanian sub-contractors. An experienced construction and highway management company, Serenissima part of A4 Holding recently acquired by Spain's Abertis, surprised Albanian authorities in 2013 when it offered to build the Fier bypass for €39.87 million, from a price tag of €60 million, saving 20 million euros or more than 33 percent of the projected cost.
