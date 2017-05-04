Minimum wage increases to €176, but remains one of region’s lowest
Story Highlights
- In an expected move ahead of the upcoming general elections, the ruling Socialist Party-led government has increased the minimum wage by 2,000 lek (€14.7) to 24,000 lek (€176), slightly increasing costs for businesses relying on cheap labor costs and social security contributions for self-employed people, but yet continuing to apply one of the region’s lowest minimum wage. The 9 percent hike adopted this week ahead of the scheduled June 18 general elections comes after a 3-year freeze in the minimum wage and follows an increase in wages for some 164,000 public sector employees accounting for 18 percent of total employees. The public administration also had their wages increased following a 3-year freeze.
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 4 – In an expected move ahead of the upcoming general elections, the ruling Socialist Party-led government has increased the minimum wage by 2,000 lek (€14.7) to 24,000