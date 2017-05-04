Editorial: The way out of the crisis: A grand national coalition

Albania’s prolonged political crisis appears to be heading for further unpredictable clashes that the country can ill-afford. It’s time for a win-win solution. And this newspaper believes that the best outcome at this time would be a grand national coalition – a government that brings together Socialists, Democrats and others.

This grand national coalition would work for a year and have a bipartisan reform agenda in the areas of justice, elections and the fight against drugs. These reforms are at the core of major problems Albania faces and are of such importance that they require wide consensus and trust in the system.

The yearlong work of the national coalition government would also open the way for a trustworthy electoral process in 2018.

This is also the agenda that the international community should support, as it is the best solution for Albania’s stability as well as its path toward European integration.

If nothing is done, and the elections take place without the opposition, as will be case under the current path, it is likely the country will face early elections in a year anyway because a parliament dominated by a single party will further poison the atmosphere and lack legitimacy.

As things stand, both sides of the political crisis, the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Edi Rama and the Democratic Party of Opposition Leader Lulzim Basha, are holding on the extreme demands from each-other – maximal requests that can lead nowhere but into the dangerous unknown, which could include violent clashes in the streets among activists and bring Albania back to a single-party-rule parliament it has not seen in decades. Both outcomes are negative for the country’s stability and the legitimacy of its government.

That’s why a large agreement is needed in the country’s interest. But ultimately it is also in the interest of the parties and the individual leaders involved, giving them a full and legitimate chance to compete in elections next years with some key consensual reforms behind them, including the fight against drugs and organized crime, which is seen by the opposition as a threat to free and fair elections.

A grand coalition government is also a way for both sides to safe face. A caretaker government filled with technocrats – a request by the Democrats – would have been political too, because its members would have been chosen and approved by the parties, so a grand coalition is the way out for the Democrats.

On the other hand, a grand coalition does not hurt the Socialists either, as they are heading toward a major clash with the opposition, the outcome of which cannot be predicted.

Most importantly pushing elections for one year to allow for reforms and trust to take root will have a positive impact on the country’s stability and its EU path. For starters, moving forward with consensus will virtually guarantee the opening of EU accession negotiations, a step that is currently in major limbo.

The international community – led by the European Union and the United States should support this solution as the best choice for Albania and its path toward a fully democratic state based on the best values of freedom and rule of law.

Despite the apparent hopeless situation, there is a way out of the crisis that is a win-win for all, and that’s the grand national coalition.