Justice reform key to the EU membership path, MEP says

TIRANA, May 3 – Tanja Fajon, an outspoken Slovenian European lawmaker, voiced her concern about the Albanian opposition’s parliamentary boycott and urged the country to move forward the implementation of judiciary reforms.

In an interview with Deutsche Welle, Fajon said that the implementation of justice reform is the right for Albania to progress in the EU membership path.

“I hope that the vetting process will motivate European Commission to deliver a positive recommendation and open accession talks with Albania by the beginning of next year,” Fayon said.

The Slovenian lawmaker said that she still hopes for an agreement between the ruling majority and the opposition in Albania.

“There are proposals tabled by my colleagues McAllister and Fleckenstein. It was a well-balanced and all-inclusive proposal. Work on a compromise is still ongoing,” she added.

According to the European MP, the solution to the crisis is in the hands of responsible politicians who according to her must put the interests of citizens above their personal interest and work for the benefit of the country.

Fajon praised the election of Albania’s new president, Ilir Meta, as a positive development for Albania and said she was hopeful that the country holds free and fair elections with the participation of all parties.

“I strongly encourage a solution with a broad support. I hope that parliamentary elections of June 18 are free and fair with the participation of many political parties, including the opposition. There are still ways for the opposition to be part of the electoral process,” Fajon declared, adding that the participation of the opposition is for the good of the country.

During the interview, Fayon underlined that even if the Democratic Party-led opposition does not participate in the elections, they will be legitimate.

Fayon has been one of the most vivid supporters of the visa liberalization for Albania and the country’s EU roadmap.