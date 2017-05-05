Seventeen parties register electoral rolls at CEC
Story Highlights
- Seventeen political parties have submitted their electoral rolls for the parliamentary elections to the Central Election Commission. The current members of the ruling coalition Socialist Party, Socialist Movement for Integration, Party for Justice, Integrity and Unity and other smaller parties seem to have decided to run alone in the polls.
