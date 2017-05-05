Tirana worried over anti-Albanian rhetoric in Macedonia
Story Highlights
- In a televised interview broadcasted Monday, the Albanian foreign minister said that Gruevski and Ivanov are considering Albanians “as seasonal workers in their own country.” “The Albanian parties in Macedonia have held negotiations with both VMRO DPMNE and LSDM parties. The Albanian platform was initially accepted by VMRO, but they opposed the issue of the Special Prosecutor and the extension of the Prosecutor mandate,” Ditmir Bushati said.
TIRANA, May 2 – Albania’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has accused Macedonia’s former Prime Minister and VMRO DPMNE party leader Nikola Gruevski and President Gjorge Ivanov of launching an anti-Albanian