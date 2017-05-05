EPP: Boycott not in line with EU standards
- The president of European People’s Party, Joseph Daul and Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn have warned the Democratic Party-led opposition that boycott of parliament and elections are not in line with European Union standards.
