Albania’s new president: A window for solving the crisis and new opportunities for beyond
Story Highlights
- Meta’s maturity and compromise-seeking prioritizing in his role as speaker of the Parliament, his experience of having worked extensively with both sides as well as his determination to stand his grounds have all the potential to benefit the establishment of a calmer political situation in Albania. He showed this with his conduct before the approval of the justice reform, accepting nothing less than wide consensus for a key reform, he signaled it again with offering his ministerial mandates to the opposition for them to enter upcoming elections and he can show it again.
Related Articles
Ilir Meta was elected as the country’s new president in a vote conducted without the opposition in the Albanian parliament. He received 87 votes out of the 89 present MPs