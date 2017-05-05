Last minute negotiations hope to end political crisis
Story Highlights
- Hopes for a solution to the crisis are fading as Albania’s political leaders continue to talk but have failed to reach a deal in negotiations under the mediation of outgoing President Bujar Nishani. President Bujar Nishani whose term ends in July, urged Prime Minister Edi Rama and chairman of Democratic Party Lulzim Basha to break the deadlock that puts the country’s stability and EU future at risk.
Related Articles
TIRANA, May 4 – Hopes for a solution to the crisis are fading as Albania’s political leaders continue to talk but have failed to reach a deal in negotiations under