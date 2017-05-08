Albania is region’s least attractive destination for German investors, survey shows

Albania is region’s least attractive destination for German investors, survey shows

  • Lack of transparency in public procurement and the poor fight against corruption and crime topped German investors' concerns for the second year in a row. The results reconfirm Albania, which has a geographical and climate advantage over many of its regional competitors, has to strengthen rule of law and innovate in order to attract more German investment

TIRANA, May 8 – German investors became more optimistic about the country’s business and investment climate this year, but detailed data shows Albania continues to remain the least attractive destination

