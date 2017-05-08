Ex-American idol contestant represents Albania at Eurovision song contest

TIRANA, May 8 – Former American Idol contestant Linda Halimi who grew up in war-torn Kosovo and became an international inspiration for overweight women with her story of losing 58 kg, will represent Albania this week at the Eurovision song contest, hopeful of achieving the country’s best result since the 2004 debut.

The Kosovo-born 27-year-old singer will be performing her “World” ballad on Tuesday, May 9, in Kiev, Ukraine, the host of this year’s Eurovision.

“We are working hard so that the whole performance goes well and we are hopeful it will sound well even on Tuesday’s performance,” says 27-year-old Halimi, known through her stage name, Lindita.

She was selected as Albania’s representative after winning the Albanian national song contest in late December 2016 with her “Bota” (World) ballad song, later revamped for the Eurosong.

“The song is about self-acceptance, and accepting others as they are, and spreading love, no matter the ethnicity, race, religion or sexual orientation of the person. ‘Let the love unite us all’ is the motto of the song,” says Halimi, who since 2013, has been living in the U.S. with her husband, American rapper, Big D.

Last January, she made it to the People magazine along with famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey for having lost 130 Lbs. (about 59 kg).

Lindita says she was extremely happy when she found out her message totally fits this year’s slogan, Celebrate Diversity. “To me, the slogan is about loving each other for who you are and not trying to change one another,” Lindita has told Eurovision.

The white outfit she will be wearing on the Eurovision stage has a meaning of hope.

“It’s meant to have an angelic look because angels are the ones that could save to world, not the devils,” she has said.

Lindita describes the Eurovision participation as a childhood dream come true.

“It’s been my childhood dream, and I always pictured myself being up on that stage one day. I’m forever grateful it’s happening and it will be an experience that will forever be special in my heart.”

Linda’s career kicked off in the mid-2000s when she was discovered in a talent show before rising to fame after winning the local young artists’ competition in 2009 and shining at the 2016 American Idol.

Albanian composer Klodian Qafoku says he chose Lindita to perform his song because “I believed in her strength and talent and performing potential to convey the song as professionally as possible to the public.”

“I congratulate everybody for the positive comments on the performance, while the May 9 Kiev performance will be the best answer to the negative comments,” says the composer.

The Eurovision winner will be announced at a Grand Final on Saturday, May 13 after two Semi-Finals on May 9 and 11 through a professional jury and televoting.

The last two Albania selections Eneida Tarifa and Elhaida Dani failed to make it to the Eurovision final despite high expectations, especially about Dani, the 2013 Voice of Italy song contest.

Back in 2012, Kosovo’s Rona Nishliu became the most successful Albanian Eurovision representative after ranking fifth among 26 finalists in the song contest held in Azerbaijan. Nishliu collected 146 points to see herself rank 5th, the best result since 2004 when Albania made its Eurovision debut with Anjeza Shahini who came sixth.