Turkish Airlines assists Albania set up its own national flag-carrier
- Speaking this week in Tirana at a joint press conference with Ilker Ayci, the CEO of Turkish Airlines, Prime Minister Edi Rama said he was optimistic that with the support with the Turkish government and President Erdogan Albania would have its own ‘Red and Black’ national carrier in the course of a year and open up its second international regional airport in Vlora, southern Albania, and a smaller tourist airport in Saranda, southernmost Albania.
