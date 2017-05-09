Banks’ profits surge in year’s first quarter
Story Highlights
- Central bank data shows the 16 overwhelmingly foreign-owned banks operating in the country reported net profits of 5.77 billion lek (€42.3 million) in the first quarter of this year, more than half of the total for the whole 2016 as spending on provisioning against loss sharply dropped and net income from other activities mainly related to commission fees and foreign exchange operations increased
TIRANA, May 9 – Banks’ profits surged in the first quarter of this year as non-performing loans hit a six-year low of 17.44 percent despite credit struggling to recover to